Germany deployed 3.5 GW of solar in first nine months of 2020

From pv magazine Germany

Germany registered new PV systems totaling 387.6 MW in September, according to the latest figures from the country's Federal Network Agency (the Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 408 MW in August and 287 MW in September 2019.

Newly installed PV capacity for the first nine months of this year was 3,509 MW while in the same period a year earlier, new additions had totaled around 2.9 GW.

The new installations took Germany to a cumulative 52.3 GW at the end of September.

More than 341 MW of September's new capacity was attributable to rooftop and ground-mounted systems up to 750 kW built under the FIT scheme. A total of 28 projects totaling 46.3 MW developed under the tender scheme for utility scale projects were grid implemented in September. Due to the strong growth registered in the first three quarters, the feed-in tariffs will decrease by 1.8% per month in November, December and January. So far, the degression since February has been 1.4% per month. The fixed feed-in tariff for photovoltaic systems installed on buildings and noise barriers up to 10 kW will fall to €0.0848/kWh in November. For systems between 10 and 40 kW it is €0.0824 and for installations up to 100 kW it is €0.0646. For other systems up to 100 kilowatts there is a tariff of €0.0583. The remuneration in direct marketing, which is mandatory for systems with between 100 and 750 kilowatts of power, will be 0.4 cents per kWh higher.