Germany added 2.9 GW of solar in nine months

From pv magazine Germany.

According to the latest figures released by Germany’s Federal Network Agency (the Bundesnetzagentur), 286.9 MW of PV installations were registered in September.

Most of the new generation capacity – around 260 MW – was in the form of rooftop systems, with a further 24 MW of ground-mounted solar built outside the tender scheme. September saw around 969 kW of new solar under the tenant electricity surcharge program.

The new installations took Germany to a cumulative 48.89 GW at the end of September, 2.9 GW of it arriving in the first nine months of this year.

Feed-in tariff reduction

The Bundesnetzagentur has recalculated the rate of the solar feed-in tariff (FIT) to apply until the end of January. With 2,877 MW of new solar installed in the last two months – around 1 GW more than permitted before the FIT reduction was again due to kick in – the payment will be reduced by a further 1% for the current three-month period, following a fall of 1.4% in the first half of the year.

Solar rooftops with a generation capacity of up to 10 kW will now receive a feed-in tariff of €0.1008/kWh. Installations with a capacity of 10-40 kW will get €0.0979/kWh and systems with a capacity of 40-100 kW receive €0.077/kWh. Solar systems with a generation capacity of more than 100 kW must sell power directly to off-takers and owners of systems up to 750 kW in size will receive a tariff which is now €0.0695/kWh.