Uzbekistan shortlists 11 bidders in 200 MW PV tender

Uzbekistan had only 4 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2019, according to IRENA.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy has published a list of 11 bidders that were admitted to the final phase of the tender launched in February for a 200 MW solar project in Sherabad, in the southeastern region of Surkhandarya.

The list comprises Chinese solar developer Jinko Power; UAE-based Masdar; Saudi Arabian utility ACWA Power; Japan’s Marubeni; Indian utility NTPC; compatriot developer ReNew Power Private Ltd; Chinese module manufacturer Risen; South Korea’s utility Kepco, in partnership with Samsung; Norwegian solar developer Scatec; France's Total Eren; and Chinese inverter maker and solar developer TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis.

In March, the Uzbek government had pre-qualified 54 bidders for the tender.

The tender is being carried out with the support of the Asian Development Bank, which is acting as transaction advisor. The project is part of the 1 GW solar program developed by the government and the lender. Other tenders for 900 MW of PV capacity are being held with the support of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) private sector arm of the World Bank.

According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency, the country had an installed solar power generation capacity of only 4 MW at the end of 2019. Last year, the government also kicked off a subsidy program for rooftop PV.

This copy was amended on 07/12/20 to include ReNew Power Private Ltd among the list of named bidders.