Uzbekistan’s 200 MW PV tender attracts 54 bidders

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy has published a list of 54 bidders that can participate in a new tender for a 200 MW solar project in Sherabad, in the southeastern region of Surkhandarya. The 54 companies have responded to the Expression of Interest and will be asked to collect the Request for Proposal document.

The list included bidders from all over the world, including some of the most prominent players in the global solar industry. France’s Voltalia, Total Eren, and Engie will participate, as will Spain’s Fotowatio, Enerland, Solarpack, TSK, Cobra, and Gamma Solutions. Germany’s ib vogt is also on the list, as is China’s Jinko Solar, Jinergy, Risen, TBEA, China Three Gorges, JA Solar, and PowerChina. South Korea’s Kepco, Samsung, and Kospo will also compete, along with Japan’s Marubeni, SoftBank, and Sumitomo. Russia’s Avelar is on the list, as is UK-based Lightsource and Qatar’s Nebras Power, along with India’s ReNew Power and NTPC. In addition, Saudi Arabian utility ACWA Power has thrown its hat into the ring, along with Italy’s Eni, Portugal’s EDP, and UAE-based Masdar and AMEA Power.

The Asian Development Bank will support the tender as transaction adviser. The project is part of a 1 GW solar program that was jointly developed by the Uzbekistan government and the lender.

Through a separate 400 MW PV tender, which is being held in cooperation with International Finance Corp., the Uzbek government is seeking proposals for two 200 MW solar projects planned in the Samarkand and Jizzakh regions.