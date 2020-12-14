100 MW solar park comes online in eastern central Europe

China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC), an engineering contractor owned by Chinese state-owned conglomerate China General Technology Group, has completed construction on its 100 MW solar park in Kaposvàr, southwest Hungary.

Work on the facility, which is expected to begin commercial operations in February, had started in June 2019.

Chinese inverter maker Sungrow supplied its medium-voltage inverter solutions for the project, while the modules were provided by Chinese manufacturers JA Solar and JinkoSolar, which both secured a 50 MW supply deal.

“The solar park will sell power to the grid at a price of €0.09/kWh under the country's feed-in tariff regime,” a spokesperson from Sungrow told pv magazine. “The project had a required investment of around €100 million.”

The Hungarian FIT (in Hungarian, KÁT) regime expired in 2019 and was responsible for bringing online most of the country's PV capacity, which was around 1,277 MW as of the end of December 2019, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

Hungary’s National Renewable Action Plan is aiming to meet 14.65% of the nation’s power demand from renewables by next year. The country still depends heavily on power imports for electricity.