100 MW solar park comes online in eastern central Europe

China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC), an engineering contractor owned by Chinese state-owned conglomerate China General Technology Group, has completed construction on its 100 MW solar park in Kaposvàr, southwest Hungary.
Work on the facility, which is expected to begin commercial operations in February, had started in June 2019.
Chinese inverter maker Sungrow supplied its medium-voltage inverter solutions for the project, while the modules were provided by Chinese manufacturers JA Solar and JinkoSolar, which both secured a 50 MW supply deal.
“The solar park will sell power to the grid at a price of €0.09/kWh under the country's feed-in tariff regime,” a spokesperson from Sungrow told pv magazine. “The project had a required investment of around €100 million.”
Popular content
The Hungarian FIT (in Hungarian, KÁT) regime expired in 2019 and was responsible for bringing online most of the country's PV capacity, which was around 1,277 MW as of the end of December 2019, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.
Hungary’s National Renewable Action Plan is aiming to meet 14.65% of the nation’s power demand from renewables by next year. The country still depends heavily on power imports for electricity.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.