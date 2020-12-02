Chinese PV Industry Brief: JA Solar commissions 3.5 GW module factory in Shanghai

Chinese PV module manufacturer JA Solar has commissioned a new, 3.2 GW panel manufacturing facility in Shanghai. The factory, which produces the company's DeepBlue 3.0 modules, is located in the Fengxian district, a suburban district in the south of Shanghai. Construction on the facility started in September. Total investment in the facility, including equipment installation and testing, was RMB330 million (US$50.3 million).

Shenzhen-listed PV module manufacturer Risen has agreed to buy 2.25 billion wafers from monocrystalline wafer manufacturer Wuxi Shangji Automation for the next three years. Risen will take 450 million pieces in 2021, 800 million pieces in 2022 and 1 billion pieces in 2023. The supply contract has an estimated value of RMB11.4 billion (US$1.74 billion).

Solar manufacturing powerhouse Trina Solar has cornered, this week, another 30,000-ton slice of the global polysilicon market, weeks after signing a 72,000-ton supply deal with Tongwei. The company signed a deal to buy 30,000-37,600 tons of mono-grade polysilicon from Daqo New Energy, with the contract running until December 2023. That deal was announced just a day after Trina announced a RMB2.1 billion (US$320 million) contract to acquire 85 million m2 of photovoltaic glass from Changzhou Almaden in a deal which will run from January until December 2023.

Jiangsu-based module manufacturer Seraphim launched its latest 540 W PV module, based on 182mm wafers, on Tuesday. The PERC half-cut module has a reported efficiency of 21.1% and is available in a glass-glass version and a glass-backsheet type. Both products will be put into mass production in Q1 of 2021. The planned capacity for the module is around 3 GW by the end of next year.