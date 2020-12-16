Another 300 MW of solar power for Egypt’s Aswan region

Amea Power Ltd, a unit of UAE-based AlNowais Investments Company, will increase the size of its PV project in Kom Ombo, in the Aswan governorate of southern Egypt, from 200 to 500 MW. “The additional 300 MW will be located in the same site, on a contiguous plot of land adjacent to the site of the 200 MW plant, ” AlNowais CEO Hussain Al Nowais told pv magazine.

The entire project will sell power to the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) under a long-term PPA. “The project was secured last year by Amea on a bilateral basis,” Al Nowais stated.

According to Jordan-based media outlet Menafn, the tariff agreed for the PPA will be $0.0248. “The tariff in the article is incorrect,” Al Nowais specified, adding that the price will remain confidential. “The exact value of the investment in the project is yet to be determined.” The plant will be owned and operated by the special purpose vehicle Abyodos Solar Power Company (ASPC).

In Kom Ombo, there is currently another 200 MW PV project under development by Saudi energy giant ACWA. The company secured the project in a tender held in 2018, in which it submitted the lowest bid, of $0.02752/kWh.

This plant will be located in vacant arid land 60km north of Aswan city, adjacent to a 26 MW PV plant developed by the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) and also approximately 17km north of the 1.8 GW Benban solar complex, where ACWA Power has already developed 120 MW of solar.