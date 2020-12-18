Spanish energy providers want to couple 400 MW of PV with 60 MW electrolyzer

From pv magazine Spain

Spain's largest gas provider, Enagás, and Spanish energy company Naturgy have announced a plan to build the largest hydrogen plant in Spain, with the aim of producing up to 9,000 tons per year of renewable hydrogen from a 400 MW photovoltaic plant and an electrolyzer of up to 60 MW.

This hydrogen will be used to cover local consumption, injected into the gas network, or exported in the future to northwestern Europe.

The plant will be located in the León municipality of La Robla at the site of a thermal power plant that Naturgy closed last summer.

This project exceeds in size and investment the €150 million scheme that Iberdrola and Fertiberia announced in July as the largest green hydrogen complex for industrial use in Europe, which will be operational in 2021 in Puertollano. The Puertollano plant will consist of a 100 MW experimental PV plant with bifacial panels and string inverters as well as a 20 MWh lithium-ion battery storage system. The facility will be coupled to a green hydrogen production system based on electrolysis, which will be divided into stackable modules in order to allow the plant to be expanded based on hydrogen demand.



Enagás and Ampere Energy, a Spain-based battery provider, signed an agreement in March to begin joint production of hydrogen with solar power and energy stored in batteries.