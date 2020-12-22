Work begins on Spain’s largest PV plant for self-consumption

From pv magazine Spain
Spanish polyester yarn producer Brilen is set to begin work on what it claims will be the largest photovoltaic solar power plant for industrial self-consumption in Spain and one of the largest in Europe.
The facility is expected to cover around 25% of the consumption of the Brilen / Novapet industrial complex, located in the Polígono Valle del Cinca de Barbastro, in the eastern Navarra province of Huesca.
The plant will have an installed power of 15.37 MWp and will rely on 28,594 Mono-Si half-cell photovoltaic modules provided by an undisclosed manufacturer. It will occupy a total area of 24.1 hectares and will require an investment of more than €8 million. Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2021 and finalized by November.
The Aragonese group Novapet is dedicated to the manufacture of PET pellets, preforms and bottles. Brilen, for its part, manufactures artificial and synthetic fibers. Both belong to the Samca Group (Sociedad Anónima Minero Catalana Aragonesa), the parent company of Grupo SAMCA, which has more than 60 subsidiaries and is present in the sectors of mining, renewable energy, plastic polymers, synthetic fibers, agriculture, agri-food, agrochemicals, real estate promotion and management and logistics infrastructures.
