Adani to build 600 MW hybrid wind-solar plant in India

Adani Green Energy Limited, a unit of Indian industrial conglomerate Adani Group, announced it will build a 600 MW hybrid wind-solar power project at an unspecified location in India.
The company secured the project in a mixed wind-solar auction held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The plant will sell power to the Indian grid at a price of INR 2.41 ($0.033)/kWh under a 25-year PPA.
The plant is expected to begin commercial operations within 18 months. “The Letter of Award for 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power project is in line with our ambition to achieve a renewable power capacity of 25 GW by 2025 and become the world’s largest renewable power company by 2030 and contribute significantly towards India’s decarbonization targets,” said Adani Green Energy CEO, Vneet S. Jaain.
