Adani becomes world’s largest solar developer

The world’s sixth-largest solar player in 2019 has risen to the top spot by securing a contract from Solar Energy Corp. of India to develop 8 GW of PV capacity.

From pv magazine India.

India’s Adani Group is the world’s largest solar power developer, with a 12.3 GW portfolio, according to Mercom Capital. The ranking includes 2.2 GW of operational capacity and 10.1 GW under construction.

Hong Kong-based GCL New Energy is the second-largest solar developer with 7.1 GW, followed by SoftBank‘s SB Energy with 6.9 GW.

