Vsun to build 4 GW panel factory in Vietnam

Vietnamese solar panel maker Vsun is planning to set up a solar cell and module manufacturing facility in the Hoà Phú Industrial Zone in the Bắc Giang province, in the northeast part of Vietnam.

The factory is expected to be built by the end of 2022 and to have an annual solar module production capacity of 4 GW and a cell capacity of 2 GW. Vsun will invest $300 million in the project. Construction is slated to start in the second quarter of this year.

“[The] Vsun PV industrial park will purchase advanced equipment in the industry and adopt advanced technology to produce high efficiency modules and 210[mm and] 182mm PERC and HJT cells,” the company said in a statement. “It is designed with the whole manufacturing line, including solar cell production, solar module assembling, quality control, raw materials and logistics.”

The manufacturer, which operates another factory in the Bắc Giang province, has, currently, a module production capacity of around 2.6 GW and no capacity for cell manufacturing.

Vsun is a unit of Japan-based electrical equipment company Fuji Solar Co Ltd.