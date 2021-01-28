Sterling and Wilson commissions 25 MW solar project in Oman

Mumbai-based Sterling and Wilson Solar, one of the largest solar EPC specialists in the world, has commissioned its second solar project in Oman. The 25 MW array was awarded to the company by Shell.

“(Sterling and Wilson Solar) commissioned this project on time with more than 300,000 safe man hours during the pandemic by following all the necessary safety protocols and measures set by the local authorities,” the company said.

Bikesh Ogra, director and global chief executive officer for Sterling and Wilson Solar, noted that the Omani energy market is growing rapidly.

“Oman is experiencing a rapid rise in domestic energy demand as more urbanized populations are consuming greater amounts of power,” Ogra explained. “The country wants to expand its electricity generation capacities through renewable independent power projects and aims to derive 30% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.”

Its latest Oman project is located on a 50-hectare site in the Sohar Freezone. It will save 25,000 tons of carbon emissions per year, thus reducing the dependency on natural gas resources and unlocking large-scale solar opportunities for the country.

Previous project

Last year, Sterling and Wilson Solar became the first Indian company to commission a PV project in Oman. The Amin array, with an installed capacity of 125 MWp, was Oman’s first renewables-based independent power project. It was also purportedly the biggest single-unit solar park in the world to use bifacial modules. The project – commissioned for Amin Renewable Energy – was supported by a Japanese-Omani consortium featuring companies such as Marubeni, Oman Gas, Bahwan Renewable Energy, and Nebras Power.

Sterling and Wilson Solar has a PV portfolio of more than 10.6 GWp (including commissioned and under-construction projects) in a range of different locations. Its portfolio includes a 1,177 MWp solar PV plant in Abu Dhabi, which is the world’s largest single-site solar plant. The company also provides O&M services for an 8 GWp global solar portfolio.