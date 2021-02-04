India’s NTPC tenders 735 MW of solar capacity

From pv magazine India

State-owned power producer NTPC has opened domestic bidding for 735 MW of grid-connected solar capacity at the Nokh Solar Park in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The capacity, to be auctioned off in three blocks of 245 MW each, will be awarded to multiple bidders in single and multiple blocks.

The project will only use domestically manufactured cells and modules, NTPC said. The contracts will cover design, engineering, installation, and commissioning. The winning developers will also be expected to provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services for periods of three years.

To be eligible, bidder must have experience as developers or EPC contractors, with a minimum 40 MWp of grid-connected solar capacity under their belts. At least one plant should have a minimum of 10 MWp of PV capacity.

