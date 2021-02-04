Photon closes €13m refinancing for Hungarian solar projects

Dutch solar developer Photon Energy has borrowed HUF4.6 billion (€12.9 million) from Italian-owned lender CIB Bank to refinance a ten-project PV portfolio with a total generation capacity of 14.1 MWp.
Budapest-based bank CIB, which is owned by Intesa Sanpaolo, made the 15-year loan for the PV projects, which were all commissioned in October or November in the Püspökladány municipality, and which are licensed under Hungary's Megújuló Támogatási Rendszer (METÁR) renewables incentives scheme.
Photon chief financial offer Clemens Wohlmuth, quoted in a press release published to announce the deal last week, stated the refinancing would “free up substantial liquidity that will allow us to continue our plans for ongoing growth as we further expand our portfolio.”
Popular content
The deal follows a HUF1 billion, 15-year loan from CIB Bank in December to refinance five other Hungarian plants developed by Photon, with a combined generation capacity of 3.5 MWp.
The Netherlands-based company claims to be developing more than 793 MW of solar generation capacity in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.