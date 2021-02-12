Bolivia connects 50 MW second phase of Oruro PV project

From pv magazine Latin America

A 50 MW expansion to the Oruro Photovoltaic Solar Plant, located in central Bolivia, was inaugurated on Wednesday. Bolivian President Luis Arce announced the completion of the project via Twitter.

[Hilo] Inauguramos la II Fase de la Planta Solar Fotovoltaica de #Oruro. Avanzamos en la sustitución de la matriz energética para utilizar energía limpia y renovable. Generamos desarrollo económico y garantizamos energía eléctrica para el departamento, cuidando a la Pachamama. pic.twitter.com/tsp2sWDUgc — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) February 10, 2021

The Bolivian Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy announced a few weeks ago on its website that it intended to complete the construction of the second phase of the 50 MW project.

The plant is located 3,735 meters above sea level in the department of Oruro, 41 kilometers from the city of the same name. The Oruro photovoltaic solar plant was initially 50 MW, tendered by the local government in April 2016. The $54.7 million investment cost was financed by the French Development Agency AFD, the European Union and the Central Bank of Bolivia.

Its execution was carried out by ENDE Corporación, and the Spanish company TSK Electrónica y Electricidad is in charge of the project's construction. The first stage of the project began construction in August 2018, and it is already in commercial operation, injecting energy to the National Interconnected System – SIN.

In 2019, expansion of the project by another 50 MW was approved. At 100 MW, Oruro is currently the largest PV project in Bolivia. This second phase required an investment of US$54.7 million and the engineering, procurement and construction contract was again awarded to TSK.