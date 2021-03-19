South Africa launches tender for 1 GW of PV

South Africa's minister of mineral resources and energy, Gwede Mantashe, has launched yesterday the long-expected fifth round of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP).
I am pleased to announce the first bidding round in response to the Section 34 Determination. The Request for Proposal (RFP) for the procurement of 2 600 megawatts under the Renewable Energy IPP Procurement Programme Bid Window 5 will be released to the market at Midnight today.
— Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) March 18, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
“It’s encouraging to see movement again on Round 5 of the REIPPPP, which intends to procure 1 GW of utility-scale solar PV and 1.6 GW of wind,” Chris Ahlfeldt, an energy specialist at Blue Horizon Energy Consulting Services, told pv magazine. “Bidding documents will provide more detail on new criteria for socio-economic development in Round 5.”
Popular content
The fifth round of the program was originally planned for 2018 and was then delayed several times due to the difficult financial situation of the country's state-owned utility Eskom and a renegotiation of the PPA contracts initially awarded in the fourth round.
The new procurement exercise is part of a plan to tender almost 12 GW of power generation capacity and follows the recent publication of South Africa’s new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which aims for up to 6 GW of new large-scale solar by 2030 as well as up to 6 GW of distributed-generation capacity.
Meanwhile, South African businesses are resorting to solar and renewables to improve their power supply. These include Arcelormittal, South Africa-based chemicals producer Sasol, and several mining companies.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.