Indian state of Uttar Pradesh tenders 75 MW grid-connected solar capacity

From pv magazine India
The Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) has invited solar power developers to set up an aggregate 75 MW of grid-connected solar power projects in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
The two projects, known as Makrechha and Banghauli (45 MW) and Tikar (30 MW), are to be installed on a build-own-operate basis as part of the Uttar Pradesh Solar Park in Jalaun District.
The projects will be awarded through international competitive bidding followed by reverse auction. Bidders will be able to quote a single tariff if applying for both projects.
The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders. The maximum tariff payable to the project developers is fixed at INR 3.00/kWh ($0.041/kWh) for 25 years.
The projects must be commissioned within 15 months from the date of signing the PPA.
