Australian utility to build floating PV plant, 200 MW battery

AGL Energy has updated its plans for its Loy Yang power station in the Latrobe Valley, in the Australian state of Victoria. The site is now set to host a 200 MW grid-scale battery, and the company is accepting proposals for floating solar developments that will contribute to a hydrogen energy supply chain project (HESC).
The pilot plant for the HESC is already producing hydrogen from the Loy Yang coal mine for export to Japan.
“Over time,” said AGL COO Markus Brokhof, “Loy Yang will grow to a more diverse hub of different energy uses that leverage the unique attributes of the Loy Yang site and Latrobe Valley more broadly.”
Popular content
Brokhof said the company aims to develop a distribution hub using assets such as the Antiene coal unloader in the Hunter Valley.
“The development plan comprises battery sites, waste to energy, electrothermal solar storage, as well as site-specific development opportunities using our strategic asset base,” he added.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.