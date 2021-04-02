Australian utility to build floating PV plant, 200 MW battery

From pv magazine Australia

AGL Energy has updated its plans for its Loy Yang power station in the Latrobe Valley, in the Australian state of Victoria. The site is now set to host a 200 MW grid-scale battery, and the company is accepting proposals for floating solar developments that will contribute to a hydrogen energy supply chain project (HESC).

The pilot plant for the HESC is already producing hydrogen from the Loy Yang coal mine for export to Japan.

“Over time,” said AGL COO Markus Brokhof, “Loy Yang will grow to a more diverse hub of different energy uses that leverage the unique attributes of the Loy Yang site and Latrobe Valley more broadly.”

Popular content

Brokhof said the company aims to develop a distribution hub using assets such as the Antiene coal unloader in the Hunter Valley.

“The development plan comprises battery sites, waste to energy, electrothermal solar storage, as well as site-specific development opportunities using our strategic asset base,” he added.