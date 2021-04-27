Chinese solar developer expects $0.22/W cost for lithium-ion storage in 2023

Solar project company and PV glass manufacturer Xinyi Solar has fleshed out the costs it expects to pay for battery storage capacity up to 2024, as it expects the Chinese authorities to mandate the installation of the technology across a proportion of its solar generation portfolio.
The company's board told the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today, it expects to have to install energy storage linked to 11.8 MW of its Chinese solar projects in the second half of the year, and a further 47 MW per year for the following two years.
Xinyi said it has no energy storage capacity associated with its solar farms at present, as they feed directly into grids without curtailment. However, the board expects energy storage to be mandated as a result of the nation's latest five-year plan, which was announced last month.
The company estimates the bill for installing lithium-ion battery storage will come to RMB19.6 million (US$3.02 million) this year, RMB74.1 million (US$11.4 million) next year and RMB66.3 million in 2023. Those figures are based on lithium-ion battery price predictions of RMB1.659/W (US$0.256) this year, RMB1.576/W next year and RMB1.41 in 2023, the board said.
Popular content
Xinyi said it expects to have to taper up the proportion of its solar project generation capacity linked to storage to 5-20% in stages.
The figures were revealed in a stock market update in which the board indicated a preference to source the energy storage facilities, and associated tech for its glass production operations, from Xinyi Electric Storage Holdings Limited.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.