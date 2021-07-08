India’s Jakson Corporation commissions 50 MW solar plant in Uttar Pradesh

From pv magazine India
Jakson Group, a Noida-headquartered energy solutions company, has announced the commissioning of a 50 MW solar power plant, despite the pandemic. The plant is spread over a 200-acre area in the Kheragarh District of Agra in the Indian State of Uttar Pradesh. It was built with an investment of INR 250 crore.
The solar plant benefits from a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA), which was signed with the Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) in February 2019. The power procured by UPPTCL will be further supplied to various districts and villages.
Overall, the plant is expected to supply 1,05,100 MWh of electricity to the grid annually.
Announcing the commissioning, Atul Gupta, head-Solar IPP, Jakson Group, said: “With this plant, the Jakson Group will be offsetting 85,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, which is equivalent to planting 550,000 trees.”
Popular content
The plant uses mono PERC modules and string inverters. A dry cleaning module using robots has been deployed instead of wet cleaning, eventually saving up to 80% water. Drones used for thermal screening to detect any damage during the execution of the plant will continue to be deployed.
Jakson Group is also currently developing Assam’s first large-scale solar PV plant of 70 MW in Anguri Solar Park. This project is expected to become operational by the end of the year.
Jakson’s total portfolio stands at more than 200 MW (including the 50 MW plant in Uttar Pradesh and 70 MW in Assam) and is expected to grow to 1 GW by 2024.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.