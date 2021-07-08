India’s Jakson Corporation commissions 50 MW solar plant in Uttar Pradesh

From pv magazine India

Jakson Group, a Noida-headquartered energy solutions company, has announced the commissioning of a 50 MW solar power plant, despite the pandemic. The plant is spread over a 200-acre area in the Kheragarh District of Agra in the Indian State of Uttar Pradesh. It was built with an investment of INR 250 crore.

The solar plant benefits from a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA), which was signed with the Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) in February 2019. The power procured by UPPTCL will be further supplied to various districts and villages.

Overall, the plant is expected to supply 1,05,100 MWh of electricity to the grid annually.

Announcing the commissioning, Atul Gupta, head-Solar IPP, Jakson Group, said: “With this plant, the Jakson Group will be offsetting 85,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, which is equivalent to planting 550,000 trees.”

The plant uses mono PERC modules and string inverters. A dry cleaning module using robots has been deployed instead of wet cleaning, eventually saving up to 80% water. Drones used for thermal screening to detect any damage during the execution of the plant will continue to be deployed.

Jakson Group is also currently developing Assam’s first large-scale solar PV plant of 70 MW in Anguri Solar Park. This project is expected to become operational by the end of the year.

Jakson’s total portfolio stands at more than 200 MW (including the 50 MW plant in Uttar Pradesh and 70 MW in Assam) and is expected to grow to 1 GW by 2024.