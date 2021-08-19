US solar group urges government to act on claims of Southeast Asian dumping

From pv magazine USA

A group of U.S. solar companies that decline to be named have asked the U.S. Department of Commerce to impose anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on a handful of producers of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules in Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention filed three petitions through law firm Wiley Rein requesting that the U.S. government investigate what it said are “unfairly traded imports” from the three countries.

The group said that the circumvention of anti-dumping duties on Chinese solar products has “hobbled the U.S. industry, eviscerated our supply chains, and put our clean energy future at risk.”

