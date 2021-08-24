TÜV Rheinland confirms that Soltec’s algorithm increases PV plant yields by 5.3% on cloudy days

From pv magazine Spain
Spanish solar tracker provider Soltec and Germany’s TÜV Rheinland have published a technical report stating that Soltec's TeamTrack system and Diffuse Booster algorithm can increase the yield of a photovoltaic solar plant by up to 5.3% on regular Mediterranean latitude land.
The objective of the Soltec Diffuse Booster algorithm is to increase the production of PV plants on cloudy days, that is, when there is more diffuse than direct irradiation. The algorithm, which uses both sensors and weather forecasts, moves the trackers to the optimal position in order to capture the maximum solar irradiation.
TÜV Rheinland has observed that activating this algorithm increases Basic TeamTrack's energy performance by 5.3% at Mediterranean and equatorial sites, achieving a gain of 6.9% at northern latitudes. The Diffuse Booster is also claimed to optimize performance during totally cloudy days, with increases in power generation of up to 12.4% for a single day.
Popular content
In the Mediterranean, Equatorial and Northern regions the gains compared to standard trackers are 2.5%, 1.3% and 3.8%, respectively. Specifically, taking into account the different climates and energy prices, the implementation of TeamTrack in a 100 MWp photovoltaic plant should mean an increase in annual income of about €1.8 million in Spain, where the price of the energy is €32/MWh; and €668,000 in Brazil, with an energy price of €30/MWh. In northern latitudes, such as Germany, where the price of energy is €48.8/MWh, these revenues can reach more than €2 million, Soltec said in a statement.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.