Fresh grid congestion warning as almost 5 GW of solar and wind backs up in Netherlands

Dutch grid company Tennet has issued a fresh warning about network congestion caused by the “rapid growth of wind and solar farms,” this time in the Gelderland and Flevopolder regions in the central and eastern Netherlands.
A notice issued by Tennet to regulator the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) stated the electric grid company would have to split the Flevoland-Gelderland-Utrecht 150 kV network into at least four sections, each with a connection to the 380 kV grid; install new transformers to raise 150/380 kV transformation capacity; and possibly upgrade 150 kV connections in the areas affected.
Issuing the official notice of the problem this month, Tennet said 4.8 GW of solar and wind generation capacity was either already in place or under development in Gelderland and Flevopolder – the equivalent of six conventional power plants – and all of the regional network's 5.6 GW electricity transmission capacity has been contracted out.
Popular content
The grid company, which also serves customers in Germany, said adding transformers at Dodewaard, Doetinchem, and Lelystad, “among other places,” would take place in 2026-29. The company told the ACM, upgrading the network would take three to seven years and energy bottlenecks should be anticipated from this year until 2029.
Tennet said it “is expected to invest” €450 million in upgrading the grid in the areas concerned and also said it was exploring network congestion management using “a method based on the electricity market to create more space on the grid and at the same time prevent overloading of the electricity network.” That has previously referred to potentially offering incentives to generators to curtail output during periods of congestion.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.