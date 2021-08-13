Plug-and-play solar module from France

French startup Supersola has developed a retail plug-and-play solar panel for residential applications.

“This product is designed for anybody who wants to take the renewable energy step without having to spend too much money and looking for a fast return on investment,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “It allows people to immediately start producing and consuming their own electricity.”

The device has an output of 315 W and is equipped with a micro-inverter. It measures 170 cm x 108 cm x 12.5 cm and weighs 42.5 kg. The total weight of the module, which includes four 13-liter ballast tanks that can be filled with water, can be raised to up to 94.5 kg if it is used outdoors.

The panel's nominal output current is 1.3 A and the nominal voltage is 230 V. It also comes with a 5-meter cable that can be connected to a socket. Up to three panels can be plugged together through special connecting cables provided by the company.

“The efficiency of the product is around 18%, calculated by multiplying the efficiency of the solar panel and the micro-inverter used,” the spokesperson explained.



The module features monocrystalline half-cut solar cells provided by Chinese manufacturer Phono Solar Technology. The module frame is Supersola's proprietary design, with some parts being produced in China and some in the United States.

“The assembly process takes place in the Netherlands,” the spokesperson said. “At the moment, we are in the process of scaling our production process and we hope to reach a capacity of 100 modules per week.”

The manufacturer said an average module can provide 370 kWh per year in France, which corresponds to savings of about 15% per year on the average household's electricity bill. In terms of power supply, a single panel can cover the equivalent of the annual consumption of a household's domestic appliances.

The solar module comes with a 15-year product warranty and a 25-year performance warranty.

“For the entire product we offer a five-year product warranty,” the company said, adding that the panel is currently being sold for €699 ($820), including VAT.

