Sonnenstromfabrik launches new PV module series with large wafers and power of up to 490 W

Sonnenstromfabrik will be offering three new module series from the first quarter of 2022.

From pv magazine Germany

German PV module provider Sonnenstromfabrik has announced it will use half-cell technology and large wafers with a size of 182 mm in its glass-film and glass-glass solar modules.

The product launch is planned for the first quarter of 2021, while prices and products sheets should be available by the end of this month.

The smallest of the three module series features full black products with a size of 1,560 x 1,145 mm and a maximum output of 350 W. Sonnenfabrik will also offer a Full Black & Smart module series measuring 1,745 x 1,145 mm and exhibit a power output of up to 400 W. Both series are available as glass-backsheet and glass-glass solar modules. The largest of the three series features glass-backsheet modules with a size of 2,110 x 1,145 mm and an output of 490 W.

The smaller solar modules are intended for use in the residential and commercial PV rooftop market, whilethe most powerful are more suitable for ground-mounted PV projects.

According to Sonnenstromfabrik, orders can be placed as early as this October. The first deliveries are then planned for January.

In addition to the new series, the manufacturer will continue to produce the “Brilliant” and “Solrif” module series at its Wismar location. Part of the capacity of the old module series will be reserved in the long term to ensure the supply for replacement in older PV systems, the manufacturer said.

Sonnenstromfabrik previously invested in the automation of its new production facilities in its production facility in Wismar.