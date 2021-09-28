Sharp launches 540 W half-cut PV module with 20.9% efficiency

Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp has unveiled the NU-JD540 solar panel, a half-cut monocrystalline PERC product with a 20.9% efficiency rating and 540 W of power output.

The IEC/EN61215 and IEC/EN61730-certified panel features 144 half-cells based on M10 wafers and a 10-busbar design. It has overall dimensions of 2,279×1,134×3.5mm and weighs in at 27.8kg.

The panel can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V and an operating temperature between -40 degrees Celsius and 85 degrees Celsius. It comes with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.341% per degree Celsius and its power tolerance reaches up to 5%, the manufacturer claims.

The module is fabricated with a white backsheet and anti-reflective, highly-transmissive, low iron tempered glass with a thickness of 3.2mm, and a frame made of anodized aluminum alloy and silver.

The Japanese manufacturer said that its half-cut modules feature three small junction boxes, instead of one; all with bypass diodes. These enclosures transfer less heat to the upper cells, which helps to extend the lifetime of panels while improving overall system performance, it claimed.

“We are delighted to expand our portfolio of half-cell modules with a product offering 540 W of power, 10 busbars and M10-size wafers,” said Andrew Lee, sales director of Sharp Energy Solutions for Europe. “ It can be deployed simply and efficiently in solar power plants and on the roofs of industrial buildings.”