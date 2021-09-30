Heckert Solar inaugurates 400 MW solar panel factory in Germany

From pv magazine Germany

German manufacturer Heckert Solar has commissioned its 400 MW panel factory in Langenwetzendorf, in the eastern German region of Thuringia.

The manufacturing facility will produce the company's new module series NeMo® 3.0 120 M. The manufacturer invested a total of €21 million in its construction. The production equipment comes from Teamtechnik, 3D-Micromac and Ecoprogetti.

The first production line is already in operation and extends over 8,000m2 of the 24,000m2 production hall. The new plant is more automated than the 400 MW factory that Heckert Solar operates at its headquarters in Chemnitz, eastern Germany.

In the future, production will be carried out in four shifts in Thuringia. After the ramp-up of the new production facility, Heckert Solar will have an annual production capacity of 800 MW and employ 275 people.