New 400 MW solar module factory for Germany

“We can hardly wait to start up production in Langenwetzendorf and fill Solarwelt GmbH with life,” said Heckert Solar managing director Xaver Trinkerl.

Heckert confirmed German and European-sourced solar production lines for the fab have been ordered and the factory will make monocrystalline, half-cell modules featuring nine busbars and 166mm wafers, for power output of 370 Wp. Heckert Solar will sell the products, which will be manufactured under a four-shift production schedule which will create new jobs.