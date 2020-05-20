New 400 MW solar module factory for Germany

From pv magazine Germany.
German solar module manufacturer Solarwelt GmbH is opening a 400 MW panel factory in Langenwetzendorf, in the eastern German region of Thuringia. Production will begin in early 2021, according to a statement released by German panel maker Heckert Solar, which is also owned by the Trinkerl family.
“We can hardly wait to start up production in Langenwetzendorf and fill Solarwelt GmbH with life,” said Heckert Solar managing director Xaver Trinkerl.
Heckert confirmed German and European-sourced solar production lines for the fab have been ordered and the factory will make monocrystalline, half-cell modules featuring nine busbars and 166mm wafers, for power output of 370 Wp. Heckert Solar will sell the products, which will be manufactured under a four-shift production schedule which will create new jobs.
“The positive response from our long standing partners and customers confirmed our decision to start production by Solarwelt GmbH,” added Xaver Trinkerl.
Heckert Solar produces PV modules in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, where it has an annual production capacity of around 400 MW.
