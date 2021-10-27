Polish distributor launches 250 MW module procurement in response to rising solar panel prices

Polish PV product distributor and installer Memlo Electric has launched a tender to procure 250 MW of solar modules for next year.

“The tender is intended to ensure stable supplies for Menlo Electric and its customers due to price increases and supply disruptions,” a company's spokesperson told pv magazine. “The increases in service prices and logistic difficulties observed this year were unprecedented.”

The procurement exercise is aimed at buying solar modules for Menlo Electric and its customers, which are B2C and B2B installers spread across Central Europe

Interested panel manufacturers will have time until November 5 to submit their bids.

“Due to price hikes and supply disruptions, the PV module industry is undergoing a true paradigm shift,” said the company's CFO, Marta Walendzewicz. “This year it has resembled commodity markets much more than a technology industry.”