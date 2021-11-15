Indian transformer manufacturer to set up 4 GW solar fab

From pv magazine India
Shirdi Sai Electricals (SSEL), an power distribution transformer manufacturer and EPC contractor, has secured a letter of award from the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency to develop a 4 GW, vertically integrated solar module facility.
The Telangana-based company had placed an INR 1,875 crore ($252.16 million) incentive bid to set up a fully integrated, 4 GW polysilicon-to-module fab under the government’s production-linked incentives scheme. The program is designed to support gigawatt-scale manufacturing of high-efficiency solar modules.
Popular content
SSEL is a prominent player in the Indian distribution transformer manufacturing industry. It has also emerged as an EPC contractor in the segment over the past few years. Its major clients include state power distribution utilities across states such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.