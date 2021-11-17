Soluna unveils 20kWh battery for residential and commercial applications

Shanghai-based battery manufacturer Soluna has unveiled a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for applications in residential buildings with a high consumption profile and in commercial and industrial buildings.
“The new Soluna HV 20K will supply the total capacity at 20kWh, with 95% depth of discharge (DoD) at 10 years warranty,” the company said in a statement, noting that the device can be combined in a 4-unit configuration and reach a capacity of 80 kWh.
With four batteries installed in parallel, DC power can reach up to 200 A, and with a power system of 10 kW, the battery has the ability to charge and discharge at 50 A.
The battery measures 1289x625x252 mm and has a weight of 200 kg. Its voltage is 204.8 V and the operating temperature ranges from -10 to 50 Celsius degrees. Performance is guaranteed for over 6,000 cycles.
“With the latest WI-FI technology and monitoring system, Soluna will provide a better and quicker after-service platform for distributors and installers,” the manufacturer said.
The battery will be available for sale starting from Q1 2022.
