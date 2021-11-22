Indian Oil launches tender for green hydrogen generation units

From pv magazine India
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), a state-owned oil and gas provider with the largest number of refineries in India, has launched a tender to set up green hydrogen generation units at its refineries in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and Panipat, Haryana.
The plants must be on a build-own-operate basis and will have annual capacities of 5,000 MT and 2,000 MT, respectively.
Green hydrogen must be produced on a continuous basis (24 hours a day, 7 days a week) using water electrolysis powered by renewable energy. The green hydrogen will be used in the company's existing network for grey hydrogen, which is produced using fossil fuels such as natural gas.
Popular content
The selected developer will be responsible for investment in CAPEX and OPEX, as well as for operation and maintenance.
The contract period for operating the proposed green hydrogen plants is 16 to 24 years.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.