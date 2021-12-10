Chinese PV Industry Brief: Microinverter manufacturer Hoymile raises $880 million through IPO

Microinverter manufacturer Hoymile announced that it has successfully completed its initial public offering with the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). The Hangzhou-based company offered 10,000,000 shares at a price of RMB557.8 per share. The capital raised through this IPO is estimated to be RMB5.58 billion (US$879 million).
Polysilicon maker and inverter company TBEA announced on Friday a plan to build 200 MW worth of solar PV farms in Hangtang County, Hebei Province. The company will invest around RMB851 million, and RMB340 million (around US$132million and US$52.7million), respectively.
Popular content
PV manufacturer Solargiga has announced the sale of its Solargiga Energy (Qinghai) Co Ltd subsidiary, which sells PV equipment and components and manufactures non-metallic mineral products and electronic special materials. Luo Qian will pay RMB53.9 million (US$8.49 million) for 50.5% of the shares in the unit held by Solargiga, and Bao Quanjun which like Luo already holds a 24.5% stake in the company, will pay RMB534,000 (US$84,000) for the remaining 0.5% held by Solargiga. The solar manufacturer said on Wednesday it will book a profit of RMB670,000 (US$105,000) on the transaction and expects to bank a net income of RMB54.4 million (US$8.56 million) from the deal. Solargiga is selling because of the unit’s small manufacturing capacity and “aging production lines.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.