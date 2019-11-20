Chinese manufacturer TBEA to open inverter gigafactory in India this month

Chinese PV inverter company TBEA Xi’an Electric Technology plans to inaugurate its gigawatt-scale factory in Bangalore on November 29. The Bidadi facility, in Bengaluru, around 5km from Electronic City, will have an inverter manufacturing capacity of 2 GW per annum.

The TBEA India factory is part of the company’s plan to have three assembly lines in the country. Initially, TBEA will start manufacturing with two assembly lines, each with a 1 GW capacity. One will manufacture central inverters in all ratings for outdoor applications. The other will manufacture utility multi MPPT string inverters rated at 208 kW.

