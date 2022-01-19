Shell acquires PV project pipeline in Italy

A 27 MW solar project developed by Shell to power chemical operations at its Moerdijk site in the Netherlands.

Energy company Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to acquire solar-konzept Italia Srl (SKI) from Germany-based solar-konzept International GmbH for an undisclosed sum.

“SKI was an early mover in Italy’s solar development market when they were founded in 2018,” the Head of Renewable Power Development – EMEA at Shell, Roberto Jimenez, told pv magazine. “SKI has a portfolio of projects at different stages of approval and development, coupled with an experienced staff, that complement Shell’s existing solar development pipeline and capabilities in Italy.

According to Jimenez, the acquisition of SKI aligns with Shell’s strategy for integrated power and energy solutions delivery in Italy and the deal complements its current activities with 750 MW of solar projects. “The acquisition increases Shell’s solar development pipeline in Italy to approximately 2GW and supports Shell’s global ambition to supply customers with renewable power,” the company said in a statement.

The SKI projects are located in Apulia, Basilicata, Lazio, and Molise regions. Shell also has projects in other regions of Italy, including Veneto, Sicily and Sardinia. “The projects are in development,” Jimenez further explained. “Subject to regulatory approvals and final investment decisions, we expect some of the projects to begin construction in early 2023.”

Shell is planning to offer these projects to its commercial and industrial customers for corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Popular content

“The 10-person SKI team will be integrated into Shell Italy and bring valuable experience in agrivoltaic project development,” said Ivan Niosi, Head of Renewables Power Development Shell Italy and newly appointed CEO of solar-konzept Italia. “The team will develop the combined portfolio, continue to pursue new projects, and support our corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) offerings to customers.”

Shell has a power trading and supply business in Italy with a portfolio of about 500 large industrial customers. The company is developing solutions for electric charging and energy storage and recently signed an agreement with gas grid operator Snam and the National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA) for the hydrogen supply chain and other decarbonization solutions.

Shell recently acquired American solar and storage project developer Savion LLC from the Green Investment Group owned by Australian investor Macquarie.

The energy company in October announced it aims to halve its CO 2 emissions – compared to its 2016 performance – this decade, including the removal of emissions from all its owned or controlled assets and from the electricity it purchases. In February, it also announced a plan to attain net-zero carbon operations by mid-century.