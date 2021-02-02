Macquarie sets up unit to build 8 GW solar project pipeline in Europe

From pv magazine Spain

Green Investment Group (GIG), which is part of Australia-based venture capital fund Macquarie, has launched Cero Generation (Cero), a specialized solar energy company that will operate in Europe.

Cero will act as an independently operating GIG holding company and will build a PV portfolio of 8 GW spread across 150 projects located in the U.K., Italy, Spain, Poland, France and the Netherlands.

GIG said that Cero's team of professionals is comprised of more than 40 energy experts who work alongside local partners to bring their “world-class industrial, commercial and technical knowledge” to the company's projects and clients. The team members, led by CEO Nikolaj Harbo, come from GIG's European development team.

Cero specializes in carrying out ground-mounted and commercial solar power projects and is also a provider of integrated energy storage solutions. The company is said to work through all phases of a project life cycle, from development to construction and operation.

In North America and the Asia-Pacific region, GIG operates as a solar project developer, through Savion LLC and Blueleaf Energy, respectively. Together with Cero, these platforms have advanced the realization of a portfolio of solar energy projects, on a global scale, of more than 20 GW.

In 2019, Macquarie and Univergy launched Nara Solar, a European solar development platform that aimed to focus on the Spanish market.