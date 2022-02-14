Sineng Electric energizes 100MW/200MWh storage facility in China

Chinese PV inverter and battery manufacturer Sineng Electric has switched on a 100MW/200MWh storage facility in Qingyun County, in China's Shandong province.

“After being put into operation, 200,000kWh of clean electricity can be stored on a single charge, equivalent to the consumption of about 1,000 households in a month,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The project is relying on Sineng's 3.15MW turnkey battery stations EH-3150-HA-UD 35, which feature a 1500V system integration design. These batteries have a maximum efficiency of 98.08%, measure 6058×2896×2438mm, and weigh in at 15,000 kg including the oil transformer.



Their converter is designed with two sets of battery interfaces, which can independently perform charge and discharge management, ensuring the system is more reliable and safer, the company said. The storage system is also equipped with smart forced air cooling, which can ensure the system operates without derating under temperatures of 50 degrees Celsius.



The project is owned by China Three Gorges Renewables (Group) Co., the renewable energy arm of China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG), and is the first phase of a 300MW/600MWh that the Chinese state-owned power company is building in in Qingyun County.