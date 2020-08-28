Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longyuan plans 2 GW, JA Solar and Sungrow supply South Korean project

Longyuan Power said this week that it has signed an agreement with the government of Chifeng, Inner Mongolia, to build a 2 GW hybrid wind-solar-storage project. It will feature 1 .2 GW of wind, 800 MW of PV power, and 200 MWh of storage capacity.

JA Solar will supply PV modules for a 133 MW hybrid solar-wind project in South Korea, under construction by local EPC specialist LS Electric. The panel supplier said its PV modules will be used to build the 93 MW solar portion of the facility, next to an existing 40 MW wind farm. “This project uses the spare land of the wind farm for the installation of the photovoltaic power plant to meet the South Korean market’s growing demand for clean energy while effectively raising the utilization of the land,” JA Solar said, adding that the plant will be the country‘s largest mountainous PV project.

Sungrow, meanwhile, also said this week that it has supplied a wide range of outdoor central inverter solutions for the same South Korean project, ranging from 1.25 MW to 3 MW. “Equipped with multiple MPPTs, the solutions are ideal for mountainous installations,” the manufacturer said.

Sineng said this week that it secured more than 6 GW of inverter orders in the first half. However, the Chinese inverter manufacturer recorded a 32.7% plunge in revenue in the period to CNY250 million ($36.4 million). It said the decline was mainly due to the pandemic, which caused shipment delays.

Zhonghuan Semiconductor said on Friday that its board has approved the purchase of shares issued by Maxeon Solar Technologies, a spinoff of U.S. module manufacturer SunPower. Following the completion of the transaction, Zhonghuan Semiconductor will hold 28.848% of Maxeon Solar.

Canadian Solar said this week that its wholly owned Recurrent Energy subsidiary recently signed a $75 million development loan deal with Nomura Corporate Funding Americas. The loan will support Recurrent Energy’s PV development activities in the United States and Canada.