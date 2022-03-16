France provides incentives to landscape-integrated BIPV

From pv magazine France

France's Ministry of Ecological Transition introduced, in October, a new package of measures to support PV systems of up to 500kW which included a feed-in tariff bonus for solar tile-based building-integrated PV (BIPV) systems that comply with a series of landscape integration requirements.

This week, the ministry announced the first four solar products that were eligible for the incentive scheme: A solar tile developed by Rivesaltes-based Sunstyle; two BIPV products manufactured by Grossouvre-based Edilians; and a tile produced by Alsace-based Systovi.

The French authorities specified that the use of these products will not be sufficient to secure the premium and that the characteristics of each project will also have to be evaluated.

According to the recent provisions introduced by the French government, projects that are eligible for the scheme must ensure a roof sealing function and the roof must have an inclination of between 10 and 75 degrees. Furthermore, the BIPV system will have to be approved by France's Centre Scientifique et Technique du Bâtiment CSTB, a public establishment aimed to guarantee the quality and safety of buildings.

Moreover, the rules establish that a BIPV system may not cover more than 80% of the roof surface.

France reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 13.99GW at the end of December.