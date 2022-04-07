Austria launches €240 million rebate scheme for rooftop PV

From pv magazine Germany

The Austrian PV industry has been patient, but help has finally come. The financing and regulatory framework for solar rebates under the Renewable Energy Sources Expansion Act (EAG) has been enacted, with the 2022 edition of the program scheduled to start on April 21.

Bundesverband Photovoltaic Austria (PV Austria) said it welcomes the new program design.

“Important demands … such as quadrupling the funding budget to €240 million ($261.4 million), doubling the number of possible applications, increasing the funding rates and the ability to combine federal, municipal and state funding for systems up to 100 kilowatt-peak, were among our proposals,” said PV Austria CEO Herbert Paierl.

The new provisions will provide significant support for solar deployment in Austria.

“The first agreement between the governing parties on how the energy transition in the electricity sector can be steered with state funds was already in place with the EAG in the summer of 2021. With the current definition of financial resources and conditions, we are finally stepping out of the shadows and into the solar revolution,” said Vera Immitzer, managing director of PV Austria.

Under the new version of the program, PV projects that were previously put on hold can now be implemented. End customers can also finally order PV systems, as the new funding conditions are finally clear.