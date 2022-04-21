Maxeon, Canadian Solar settle patent infringement lawsuit in Japan

Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd announced it has reached a settlement agreement with Chinese-Canadian panel maker Canadian Solar regarding a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Maxeon at the Tokyo District Court, Japan, in September 2020.
In the lawsuit, Maxeon alleged Canadian Solar Japan infringed its Maxeon's Japan Patent No. JP6642841B2 relating to its shingled solar module.
“Pursuant to the terms of the settlement agreement, Canadian Solar has agreed to withdraw challenges to Maxeon's Patent,” Maxeon said in a statement. “Canadian Solar has also agreed to discontinue selling shingled solar cell solar modules in Japan until the second calendar quarter of 2025 after satisfying certain outstanding 2022 orders.”
Popular content
Canadian Solar is facing similar patent claims in the United States. Local PV manufacturer Solaria recently lodged three different patent infringement claims against the company, which also concerns the process of separating photovoltaic strips from solar cells for use in shingled modules.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.