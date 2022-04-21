Maxeon, Canadian Solar settle patent infringement lawsuit in Japan

Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd announced it has reached a settlement agreement with Chinese-Canadian panel maker Canadian Solar regarding a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Maxeon at the Tokyo District Court, Japan, in September 2020.

In the lawsuit, Maxeon alleged Canadian Solar Japan infringed its Maxeon's Japan Patent No. JP6642841B2 relating to its shingled solar module.

“Pursuant to the terms of the settlement agreement, Canadian Solar has agreed to withdraw challenges to Maxeon's Patent,” Maxeon said in a statement. “Canadian Solar has also agreed to discontinue selling shingled solar cell solar modules in Japan until the second calendar quarter of 2025 after satisfying certain outstanding 2022 orders.”

Canadian Solar is facing similar patent claims in the United States. Local PV manufacturer Solaria recently lodged three different patent infringement claims against the company, which also concerns the process of separating photovoltaic strips from solar cells for use in shingled modules.