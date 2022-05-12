Meyer Burger CEO Gunter Erfurt talks solar tiles at Intersolar

One of the advantages of trade shows like Intersolar 2022 is the opportunity to run into just the person you’re looking for. Soon after our interview with paXos, Meyer Burger Gunter Erfurt spoke to pv magazine on the show floor. Erfurt was unable to provide a definitive date for the market debut of its new solar tiles, which had previously been earmarked for a 2022 launch.
However, Erfurt was able to say that the company has determined that in the DACH region – Germany, Austria and Switzerland – the company sees a “theoretical market of 2 GW for solar tiles. In France we saw an additional market of 1.6 GW … after seeing so much potential, we didn’t see the need to keep counting.”
The solar tile market is famously difficult to crack, as demonstrated by the Tesla solar roof. In 2021, Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted that the company had made “significant mistakes” in its solar roof projects, and conceded that rooftops are actually a lot more complicated than he initially thought.
Erfurt said the key to unlocking the solar tile market will be quality and flexibility. That means not simply gluing Chinese solar cells to existing roof tiles, as has been done in the past, and certainly not making one of Tesla's mistakes, which was to make their solar-tiled rooftops a single complete system.
Popular content
“Unlike Tesla, we can replace tiles individually in the unlikely event that they are damaged or need replacement, rather than integrated tiles, which can be replaced individually,” said Erfurt.
What Meyer Burger is able to do is take quality solar tile technology and incorporate its solar cell expertise to ensure quality.
“Whereas some competitors’ cell-efficiency hovers around the 6% t0 8% mark, our solar tiles are almost on par with our traditional modules,” said Erfurt.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.