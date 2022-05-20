Novel mounting structure for PV systems on thermoplastic polyolefin roofs

Mibet, a Chinese mounting system supplier, has developed a new mounting structure for PV systems on flat metal rooftops.

The MRac TPO Roof Mounting Structure System can be applied to trapezoidal flat metal rooftops via a thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) waterproof membrane.

“This membrane has a lifecycle of over 25 years and ensures remarkable waterproofing, insulation and fireproofing performance,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The new product is tailor-made for TPO flexible roofing, mainly to solve the problem of fixtures that cannot be directly installed on color steel tiles. The system's components are made of stainless steel and aluminum alloy, providing a perfect match between TPO fixing supports and trapezoidal metal rooftops. It includes a rail, two clamp kits, a support kit, the TPO roof fixing support and a TPO cover plate.

The system can be installed in two different configurations. With the first one, the system is laid on the TPO waterproofing membrane, and the base body and the waterproofing membranes are pierced and fixed on the roof with self-tapping screws.

“The self-tapping screws need to be properly locked with the color steel tiles at the bottom of the roof,” the spokesperson said.

The TPO insert can then be screwed down, after tearing off the butyl rubber protective film, into the base body. An M12 flange nut is used to fix the screw and the TPO insert to prevent the screw from spinning. A connector and a square tube can then be placed onto the ProH90 special with self-tapping screws. The PV panels are fixed with side pressure blocks and medium pressure blocks.

Through the second installation option, the system is laid on the TPO waterproofing membrane, and the base body and the waterproofing membrane are pierced and fixed on the roof through self-tapping screws. The self-tapping screws need to be properly locked with the color steel tiles at the bottom of the rooftop. The remaining operations are the same as those in the first installation configuration.

The system has a wind load of 60 meters per second and a snow load of 1.6 kilotons per square meter. It is applicable to either frameless or framed solar panels.

With the mounting system, the PV module can be placed onto the color steel tile substrate with self-tapping screws and fit the high-sealing inserts with TPO roofing, said Mibet said. This means that the TPO roof mounting can perfectly connect with the roof.

“Such a structure can ensure the intensity and stability of the PV system, and effectively prevent the risk of water penetration on the roof due to installation,” the spokesperson explained.

Mibet offers a 10-year product warranty for the MRac TPO Roof Mounting Structure System.