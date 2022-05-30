Brazil allocates 166 MW of solar in A-4 auction

From pv magazine LatAm

Empresa de Pesquisa Energetica (EPE), a Brazilian government-run energy agency, allocated around 166 MW of PV capacity in its A-4 energy auction on Friday.

Overall, the EPE assigned around 950 MW of renewable energy capacity in the auction. This included 183 MW of wind power, 400 MW of thermal capacity, and 189.5 MW of small-sized hydroelectric power facilities.

The five solar projects in the procurement exercise are all located in the state of Pernambuco. Their average final price is BRL 178.24 ($37.6)/MWh.

The selected projects will sell power on the regulated market under power purchase agreements with duration of 15 to 20 years.

The EPE plans to hold the A-5 and A-6 auctions later this year. It has already pre-selected 115 GW of projects. Solar is eligible to participate only in the A-5 exercise, which has a proposed project pipeline of 83 GW, including 55.8 GW for PV projects.