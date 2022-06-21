Chinese PV Industry Brief: Trina to build 150,000 MT factory

Trina Solar has announced a plan to invest in a new industrial complex in Xining, the capital of China’s northwest Qinghai province. The industrial park will host a facility producing 300,000 metric tons (MT) of silicon metal, as well as a 150,000 MT polysilicon facility and a 10 GW factory integrating the production of wafers, solar cells and modules. The project will be implemented in two phases and is expected to be finalized by the end of 2025.

Sofar Solar said its initial public offering (IPO) application has been accepted by China Chinext, paving the way for a listing on China’s domestic stock market. The Shenzhen-based inverter manufacturer said it aims to raise CNY 1.5 billion ($223.9 million) in the IPO.

IDG Energy Investment has warned shareholders that it expects a net loss of HKD 404 million ($51.5 million) for the fiscal year to March 31, from a loss of HKD 387 million a year earlier. The expected loss is mainly due to a HKD 362 million loss from an “unconventional” shale oil and gas deposits in the Eagle Ford Shale region of Texas.

Popular content

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy said it generated around 301 GWh of clean power from its PV sites in May to reach 1.18 TWh for the first five months of the year.