Sofarsolar launches intelligent RESS

Sofarsolar is a leading Chinese PV inverter and energy storage manufacturer. The company was founded in 2013 in Shenzhen, a city known for its expertise in Information and Communications Technology. Sofarsolar has been able to tap the city’s skilled workforce to build a research and development team of almost 300 researchers.

Innovation is a key value at Sofarsolar and the company has moved quickly to complement its wide range of solar inverters with energy storage products. In addition to grid-tied inverters (1 kW to 255 kW), Sofarsolar also produces state-of-the-art hybrid inverters, ranging from 3 kW to 20 kW.

The company’s new residential energy storage system is compatible with high current PV modules – a key advantage as high current modules displace conventional ones in many markets. The recommended maximum PV input power for the system’s inverter module ranges from 4500 Wp to 9000 Wp for the model with the highest nominal AC power (6000 W). On the LFP battery side, the basic module provides 5 kWh of energy and can be flexibly scaled to 10 kWh, 15 kWh, 20 kWh, 25 kWh and 30 kWh.

Ease of installation and usability are other key values at Sofarsolar. The fully modular and thin, lighter design of the smart residential energy storage system (RESS) makes transportation and handling easier with no special tools required. Utilizing standardized accessories and quick plug connectors, there is no need to make wires on site with only simple wiring and fixing required.

The system’s built in Power Control Unit (PCU) is able to automatically adjust output voltage and current and optimize the energy between battery packs.This ameliorates the capacity mismatch between battery packs and makes full use of the system’s available capacity.

The RESS also allows for the mix use of old and new batteries. Should an individual battery function abnormally, it will automatically exit from operation and can be hot replaced directly with a new battery pack – quickly responding to a customer’s need. The system’s energy storage capacity can be expanded in stages, reducing the initial investment and boosting the return on investment of the battery array.The system’s ease of operation is further enhanced by real-time monitoring and upgrades that can be carried out remotely.

But optimizing energy flows is only one aspect. Equally important is safety, especially when batteries are placed inside residential buildings. LFP battery technology has become the safe choice for such installations and Sofarsolar provided batteries, with electrical and physical double isolation, ensure an even higher level of safety. During transportation, installation and maintenance, the battery pack is in a dormant state and there is zero voltage output, making the product very safe to handle. Finally, module-level fire protection measures are included in Sofarsolar’s energy storage system.

Sofarsolar will be showcasing its latest inverter and battery storage products at Intersolar Europe 2022 at its booth B1-330.