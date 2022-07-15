Viessmann builds heat pump factory in Poland

From pv magazine Germany
German heating, industrial, and refrigeration systems manufacturer Viessmann will build a new heat pump factory in Legnica, Poland. The Allendorf-based company wants to invest more than €200 million (US$200.5 million) in the new facility.
Viessmann said in the spring it intends to invest a total of €1 billion in the expansion of its heat pump and green air conditioning business over the next three years. The new facility will be built on an area of around 50,000 square meters and should be completed next year.
Viessmann currently employs around 1,500 people in Poland in its largest division, which is called Climate Solutions. When the new plant will be completed around 150 new employees will be added.
The facility in Legnica will serve markets in Central and Eastern Europe. The company has been manufacturing system components and other products there for more than 20 years.
In addition to expanding the heat pump business, Viessmann is also pushing ahead with the expansion of electricity storage, solar thermal and district heating capacities. Additional European locations are already being planned and new locations are also to be identified within Germany.
