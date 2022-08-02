Chinese PV Industry Brief: Tongwei was largest cell manufacturer in H1 2022

Market research company PV InfoLink has reported that Tongwei was the largest cell manufacturer in the first half of the year. The cell maker was followed by Aiko Solar, Runergy, Solar Space, and Jietai Technology. The top five cell manufacturers supplied a total of 59 GW. The shipments of M10 (182 mm) and G12 (210 mm) cells represented 75.8% of total shipments, while G1 (158.75 mm) products had a share of only 2.1% and M6 (166 mm) accounted for 20% of demand. PV Infolink also expects that TOPCon cell capacity will be around 60 GW by end of 2022, and heterojunction cell capacity will be around 14 GW.
China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has reported that around 8.91 GW of the 30.88 GW of solar deployed in the first half of 2022 come from distributed generation PV systems. The provinces of Henan, Hebei and Shandong account for 2.32 GW, 2.29 GW and 1.92 GW, respectively, of the new capacity from rooftop PV.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.