Chinese PV Industry Brief: China may install up to 100 GW of solar this year

China has deployed around 30.88 GW of new PV systems in the first six months of 2022, according to new figures released by the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA). In the same period a year earlier, the newly deployed PV capacity was 13.01 GW. At the end of June, the country's cumulative capacity had reached 340 GW. Looking forward, the CPIA said it expects between 85 and 100 GW of new PV installations may be deployed in China this year. The association also revealed that wafer, cell and module exports totaled $25.9 billion in the first half of the year, with total panel shipments to foreign markets reaching 78.6 GW. Meanwhile, polysilicon output was 365,000 MT (+54%) and wafer output reached 152.8 GW (+45.5%). Solar cell and module outputs were 135.5 GW (+46.6%) and 123.6 GW (+54.1%).

Wafer manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan Semiconductor has raised the price of p-type wafers with a size of 218.2 by CNY 0.41 to CNY 10.62 ($1.57) per unit. It also increased the price of 210 mm wafers by CNY 0.38 to CNY 9.83 per unit and that of 182 mm products by CNY 0.28 to CNY 7.47 per piece. For the wafers with a size of 166 mm, the price was raised by CNY 0.24 to CNY 6.21, and for the 166 mm size the price was set at CNY 6.21. For n-type products, the company raised the price of 210 mm wafers by CNY 0.40 to CNY 10.42 per unit and that of 182 mm wafers by CNY 0.30 to CNY 8.07 per piece. The price of the smallest n-type wafer, with a size of 166 mm, was increased by CNY 0.26 to CNY 6.71 per piece.

